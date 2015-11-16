People are making bizarre and fake Facebook pages about Paris attacks survivor Isobel Bowdery

Isobel Bowdery became famous overnight after she posted her harrowing first-hand account of surviving one of the many shootings during the Paris attacks on Friday night.

Her post received over 2.6 million “likes” and has been shared by 739,000 people at the time of this article’s publication.

Even Mark Zuckerberg liked her post:

But it seems that people who are angry with the attention she is getting, as well as with the situation in Paris, are using her name to set up fake accounts on Facebook.

The original post of her first-hand account was uploaded to the profile page with the University of Cape Town as her location. However, so far, three other public pages have been set up using the only publicly available picture of her.

Business Insider reached out to Bowdery to talk about her post on Sunday to verify the contents but has not yet had direct contact.

One of the fake pages uses posts to unleash criticism of the amount of attention the Paris attacks have received compared with other events, such as the war in Syria. Below the writing on this post, a picture of dozens of dead children was posted:

Another page was set up only 16 hours ago which is around seven hours after Business Insider reported on Bowdery’s post.

A girl in Bielefeld, Germany, according to a location on one of her posts, set up a “fan page” using Isobel Bowdery’s name. She reposted Bowdery’s public Facebook profile and her original post about the Bataclan shooting, then posted glamour pictures of herself:

PostbyIsobel Bowdery.

Business Insider also tried to send a Facebook “Friend Request” to get in touch with the original Bowdery to ask for comment but apparently thousands of others are doing the same thing:

A group of seven attackers carried out bombings and shooting attacks across Paris on Friday evening, killing at least 129 people and injuring more than 300. The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The terrorists attacked the Bataclan theatre, a popular concert venue in the 10th Arrondissement, the Le Cambodge restaurant and Le Carillon bar in the same area, and Les Halles shopping centre. The Stade de France, where French President Francois Hollande was watching a football match, was also attacked.

