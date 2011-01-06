Hands On With A Fake Chinese iPhone (PHOTOS)

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

One of our colleagues just got back from a trip to China, and she brought us back a gift: This fake iPhone 4.From far away, it looks pretty real — never mind that Apple hasn’t actually started selling the white iPhone 4 yet, because of some manufacturing problems.



But after holding it for five seconds, and trying to use the software, you get a real sense of appreciation for the real thing. This “SciPhone” is not only a fake, but a crappy fake.

