Hands On With A Fake Chinese iPhone (PHOTOS)

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
One of our colleagues just got back from a trip to China, and she brought us back a gift: This fake iPhone 4.From far away, it looks pretty real — never mind that Apple hasn’t actually started selling the white iPhone 4 yet, because of some manufacturing problems.
But after holding it for five seconds, and trying to use the software, you get a real sense of appreciation for the real thing. This “SciPhone” is not only a fake, but a crappy fake.
Nice try, but this isn't actually the Apple logo. Odd, because the right logo is so easily available.
The back easily slides off, revealing the fake iPhone's guts -- unlike a real iPhone 4, which doesn't easily open.
Side by side, you can see that the fake iPhone (left) is wider than the real iPhone 4, and has the wrong Apple logo.
When you turn the phone on, it looks sort of like an iPhone. But the screen is terrible, and you have to press hard (or use a stylus) to get it to respond.
Here's the home screen, a poorly replicated version of the iPhone's, using the wrong fonts and bad capitalisation. But there's Safari, the App Store, iTunes, iPod, etc.
