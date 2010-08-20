Fake iPads Going For $125 In Beijing (And They Run Android!)

Photo: Michael Seto

Fake iPads are now available in Beijing for about $200 list (and $125 after negotiations), Bloomberg reports.They look pretty real, but they run Android (!), and they’re buggy and slow.



Fake iPhones, called “Hi-Phones,” were a huge hit in China, especially before the real thing arrived.

The Wall Street Journal’s Owen Fletcher also writes about the fake iPads and has a picture, too >.

Owen says the devices

come in an imitation iPad display box and have an iPad-style menu button at the long end of the screen…. They at first asked prices of more than 1,200 yuan ($177) for the devices, but could be haggled down to around 750 yuan ($110).

The fake iPads were labelled as having 64 gigabytes of memory – unlikely given their low price – and their screens appeared a little smaller than that of a real iPad. Their desktops displayed applications such as Google Maps, the Android Market and Chinese instant-messaging program QQ, but their touchscreens could be unresponsive. Dragging a finger sideways to open a new section of the screen didn’t always work.

