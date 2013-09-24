Fake Apple Ad Says IOS 7 Will Make Your IPhone Waterproof And People Fell For It

A fake Apple ad has been spreading on social networks, encouraging people to destroy their iPhones, The Independent’s James Vincent reports.

The ad, which is uses Apple’s same font and clean white background, states:

“Update to IOS 7 and become waterproof.” Then it says, “”In an emergency, a smart-switch will shut off the phone’s power supply and corresponding components to prevent any damage to your iPhone’s delicate circuitry.” The ad goes on to explain what “iOS” is.

Apparently people fell for it and expressed their outrage on Twitter. One angry tester wrote, “Ok whoever said IOS7 is waterproof GO F*** YOURSELF.”

Another: “wft #iOS7 isn’t waterproof!!! now my phones at the bottom of the river.”

Here’s the spoof ad, below:

