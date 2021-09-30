‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin says she’s not a ‘dumb, greedy person’ and felt going to trial was the only way to tell her story

ABC

In this April 25, 2019 file photo, Anna Delvey, who claimed to be a German heiress named Anna Sorokin, sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, in New York. Richard Drew/AP

Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a fake heiress with the name Anna Delvey, told ABC News that she doesn’t want to be portrayed as a “dumb, greedy person.”

She says she opted to go to trial instead of taking a plea deal because “it was the only way to tell my story.”

After being released from prison in February, Sorokin was taken into ICE custody.

Anna Sorokin, the German national who pretended to be a fake heiress with the name Anna Delvey, has opened up about her actions in an interview set to air on ABC News’ “20/20” on Friday.

“I would like to show the world that I’m not this dumb, greedy person that they portrayed me to be,” Sorokin said in a preview for the interview.

It’s unclear when the interview was filmed – Sorokin was released from prison in February and was taken into ICE custody in March.

But Sorokin told ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts that she opted to take her case to trial instead of taking a plea deal because she felt “it was the only way to tell my story.”

“I never had a fraudulent intent,” Sorokin told ABC News. “And I guess that’s what should really count.”

Sorokin was convicted in April 2019 on several counts of larceny and theft tied to a scheme in which she swindled banks and other institutions out of thousands of dollars while she lived in Manhattan.

She was sentenced to 12 years in prison, fined $US24,000 ($AU33,434), and ordered to pay $US200,000 ($AU278,621) in restitution.

Ultimately, she was released from prison after four years on good behavior.

Neither ABC News nor Sorokin’s lawyer immediately responded to Insider’s requests for comment.