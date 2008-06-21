Fake Hedge Fund Manager Bagged Babes With Bogus Business Card

Fashion Meets Finance threw a mixer designed to fix up single fashionistas with wealthy investment bankers/hedge fund managers. But not all the men who attended this high-minded event actually worked in finance. Gawker reveals that one man who claimed to be “Prescott Hahn, Hedge Fund Manager,” passed out fake business cards and used the fact that someone with a similar name, Philip Hahn, rsvp’ed to get in to the party.



Really? Is this what it’s come to? Men trying to pick up women are not just lying about being hedge fund managers, they’re actually taking the time to make up fake business cards?

Gawker: One Philip Hahn registered for the event. When we emailed, he replied: “Although I was invited to the event, I couldn’t go – I’m spending June on my family’s ranch in Kenya. Also while the party’s idea might be a good one, I’ve no interest in getting married off to a fashionista so soon….! I haven’t a clue who Prescott Hahn is either, no relation.”

Funny that, because calls to the numbers on Prescott Hahn’s card went through to one Philip Hahn’s voicemail. And Philip Hahn confirmed by he was indeed the man behind Kensington Square Capital, the same company which Prescott Hahn’s card showed he represented. Liar!…

Let’s examine the card itself. It describes Hahn as a “Hedge Fund Manager.” How absurd. Real hedge fund managers don’t put “hedge fund manager” on their card, just as investment bankers don’t put “investment banker.” They put something like “Vice President” or “Managing Director.” One’s name should be in capital letters, as American Psycho makes clear, and certainly not in dated italics, which work only if you’re working for an old-school English private bank.

The bogus business card and the women who will never call him again, courtesy of gawker.com:

