This is a fake heart used to train doctors for surgery

Two Hollywood special effect artists left the industry to create fake organs for doctors-in-training.

Lisa and Eric Chamberlain started The Chamberlain Group after working on the Oscar-winning special effects in “The Matrix.”

Lisa told INSIDER how they are able to make such life-like body parts: “Our anatomy is made from a number of readily-available polymers, such as silicones and urethanes, to which we add a “secret sauce.”

The couple’s products are made-to-order for hospitals and medical schools around the world. They range in price from $15 to $25,000. A beating heart costs $10,000, though replacement parts for additional trainees costing only a few dollars.

“We’re always developing both new products and new markets,” Chamberlain says of future products and expansion.

Story and editing by Adam Banick

