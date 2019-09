In what we hope becomes a long-running feature, Conan aired two more fake, super offensive Groupon ads — and these were even funnier than the one about the Hindenburg yesterday.



Watch Osama Bin Laden sell bowling, and the “Trail of Tears” becomes the “Trail of Beers” — to TGI Fridays.

“What man bring great evil. And great savings.”

Video below.



