According to NYPDNews, the “suspicious package” that shut down the World Financial centre today was: “a grenade-like novelty item mounted on a plaque with a sign: “Complaint Dept. Pull Pin.”‘



In other words, this, via Amazon:

Photo: Amazon

Via @dutch_book

Watch the World Financial centre evacuation below:



