Fake Fox Website Promotes Fake Octomom Reality Show

There have been reports that octomom Nadia Suleman is trying to land a reality show, but might Fox be interested in trying to find her a husband on national TV?

No.

Sorry to disappoint the octomom fans out there, but even though what looks like a Fox Web site was created to promote Who Wants to Marry Octomom?, the network’s not interested in exploiting her on national TV (really?), and it had nothing to do with the site.

Instead, whowantstomarryoctomom.com is a fake site that, according to a frequent hoaxer, wasn’t hard to pull off but looks “totally pro.” Indeed, it looks like it’s actually part of Fox.com.

According to register.com, the domain name belongs to Keith Huennekens of Paducah, Kentucky, who purchased it on April 11.

His site was still up as of 2:45 p.m. this afternoon, but we can’t imagine it will be much longer before News Corp’s legal team shuts it down. They must be busy tracking down that Wolverine leak.

