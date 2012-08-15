This App Lets You See How Many Fake People Are Following You On Twitter

There are over 500 million Twitter accounts.



But in that huge number, you’ve probably noticed a bunch of so-called bots, or fake accounts that are controlled by an algorithm designed to spam us legitimate Twitter users.

If you’re curious about what kind of Twitter accounts are following you, check out this handy web app from Status People. It’ll analyse your followers and rate them as “fake”, “inactive”, or “good”.

We ran the test on our Twitter account and we’re pleased with the results.

It’s easy to see how many fakers are following you:

Start by heading over to Status People’s site. Select click the Connect to Twitter button. (Remember to authorise the app) Then sit back and wait for your results.

Here’s what ours looked like:

