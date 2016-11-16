Inside the world of fake Facebook events that dupe and disappoint people

The Facebook event invite read:

“Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit fame will be performing all of his chart topping hits via a one man show at Rose’s Department Store in Morganton, NC. Tickets are $3.50 in advance and $5.00 day of show. VIP passes are also available for $20.00 or free with any $10 purchase at participating Rose’s Department Stores. Call now, tickets will sell out!”

The invite went out to 5,500 people, it said, and 2,200 people RSVP’d that they would be there.

Famous tech photographer Eric Pickersgill was among them.

“I got a notification on Facebook that a friend was going to this fake event about an hour from Charlotte. The local news was covering it. No one knew if it was really happeneing,” Pickersgill told Business Insider.

But when he arrived he confirmed his suspicions. The whole thing was a joke. The band was never scheduled to play and most of the people who RSVP’d knew it was a prank and stayed away.

Pickersgill was one of the folks that showed up and it set off a six month obsession with fake Facebook events and the people who show up to them.

He put together his experience in a funny, sad, insightful new photography project he calls “No Show” and shared some of the photos with Business Insider.

