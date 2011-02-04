Fake Dating Site Lifts Pictures And Names from Facebook -- Without Asking

Photo: Lovely-faces.com

A pair of artists gathered the public profiles of more than 1 million Facebook users, then took the pictures and created a fake dating site called Lovely-Faces.com.Users can search based on nationality, traits like “easy going,” and gender, or can simply enter a name and see if they’re in the database. When users click a result to “arrange a date,” they’re taken to the person’s public Facebook profile.



The site scraped Facebook data without permission, and the company told Wired that it’s not amused and will “take appropriate action.”

Basically, it looks like an awkward commentary on the shallowness of online dating profiles and Facebook’s confusing privacy policies, but violating privacy to make a point about privacy doesn’t work very well.The artists, Paolo Cirio and Alessandro Ludovico, tried to explain their point in a press release issued yesterday (PDF here), but it’s basically a bunch of gibberish — or maybe that’s part of the art.

