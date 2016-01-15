US Customs seizes fake carrots stuffed with $500k worth of marijuana

US Customs and Border Protection US Customs and Border Protection detected more than one ton of marijuana disguised as carrots at the Pharr International Bridge.

US Customs and Border Protection discovered half a million dollars of marijuana disguised as carrots on the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridgeconnecting the Mexican-US border.

On January 10, USCBP agents first performed a search of the vehicle carrying the commerical shipment of carrots by using non-intrusive imaging technology, and then took a second pass with trained canines.

Upon closer inspection, officers found more than one ton of marijuana wrapped in orange tape in order to look like carrots.

“Once again, drug smuggling organisations have demonstrated their creativity in attempting to smuggle large quantities of narcotics across the US/Mexico border,” said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in a statement.

“Our officers are always ready to meet those challenges and remain vigilant towards any type of illicit activities.”

Agents with Homeland Security will follow up on this investigation.

US Customs and Border Protection There were enough packages to fill two truck beds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.