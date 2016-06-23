The Facebook group which claims the ex-Stanford swimmer is the 'real victim' isn't run by his family

A Facebook group in support of Brock Turner, the ex-Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault, and his family has emerged, drawing outrage from Facebook users.

The page, however isn’t run or maintained by Turner’s family, Turner’s lawyer confirmed to KRON4, a local San Francisco news station.

The description of the Brock Turner Family Support Facebook group doesn’t explicitly say that it’s run by Turner’s family instead explaining, “They are dealing with a monumental life-changing and tragic situation and their expenses continue to mount!”

Other times, however, posts are worded in such a way to seem like one of Turner’s parents wrote them and claims Turner is the “real victim.”

“It has been months and the accuser has yet to publicly come forward to face our son,” the start of one post reads.

The page is filled with claims that the family has enlisted forensic attorneys to uncover evidence, insinuating their son had been framed. Many posts also include conspiracy theories about how Turner is innocent and a victim of an elaborate plan to send him to jail.

In particular, one post blames Carl-Fredrik Arndt and Peter Jonsson, the two Swedish Ph.D. students credited with finding Turner sexually assaulting his unconscious victim, and alerting the police.

The post reads:

“These men aren’t heroes. They are co-conspirators who assaulted an innocent man. As more details emerge about what happened that night and who was behind it all, it is increasingly impossible to believe the mainstream media narrative any longer. We have to open our eyes to see just how far these people were willing to go to get Brock out of the picture, and why.”

Turner was convicted of three counts of felony sexual assault for a January 2015 attack on an unconscious woman. A judge sentenced him to six months of jail time, which some have decried a ‘slap on the wrist.’ Turner will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Many users posted enraged responses in the group. One reads:

“There’s a special place in hell for people that blame the victims of rape. I do believe this entire family have earned their personal spot. There is no forgiveness for those whom cannot accept their actions. Blaming others and coddling this man is no excuse.”

Multiple counter group on Facebook have recently been formed to remove the group. As of Monday, a facebook spokesperson told Mercury News that the social network has deleted several individual posts in the group but as a whole, it doesn’t violate the company’s standards.

As of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the page appears to have been made private or deleted, but multiple websites documented screenshots of the posts.

