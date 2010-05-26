The 15 Funniest Tweets From The Fake BP Twitter Account

Bianca Male
Last week, one creative Twitter user began posting Tweets under the name “BPGlobalPR“.

According to the WSJ, the fake account now has double the followers of the real BP corporate Twitter.

Whoops. That’s a major PR fail.

(BP knows about the account and isn’t laughing.)

We’ve picked out some of the funniest ones for your viewing pleasure.

Maybe they’ll take your mind off of all that very real oil spewing into the Gulf.

