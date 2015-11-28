This Black Friday brawl over a vegetable steamer is so outrageous, it has to be fake

This Black Friday fight, going around the internet and originally posted on YouTube on Thursday, and we think it’s probably fake. It shows a woman grabbing a vegetable steamer from a kid.

Here’s why we think it’s staged: The thief comes in from the right, apparently already in the store, while the rest of the crowd rushes in from the left. She takes the steamer even though there are dozens more on the floor. And when the woman comes into the shot, the person holding the camera pans toward her. Perhaps most importantly in that scene, the child was already holding the box when he entered the scrum.

Perhaps most damningly, a moment between the zero and one-second mark of the video reveals that the kid was in the store the whole time.

Some internet commenters believe it’s a hoax dreamt up by Jimmy Kimmel, to use in a future episode on his show. We’ll have to wait and see.

