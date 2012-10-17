Man Accused Of Stuffing JPMorgan Chase ATMs With Fake Bills

Photo: Aranami/Flickr

An ATM servicer was arrested Monday on charges he filled JPMorgan Chase ATMs with fake $20 bills and pocketed the real currency for himself.Jean Carlo Pena stole more than $78,000 from two Manhattan ATMs in October and replaced the real money with fake $20 bills, according to the complaint filed against him.



Another servicer caught on to the scheme when he noticed the container inside the machines meant for problematic bills was filled with counterfeit money, The Wall Street Journal’s Law Blog reported Tuesday.

Pena was arraigned Tuesday morning but didn’t enter a plea. He was released on $150,000 bail.

