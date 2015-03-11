Fake Apple Watches are already on sale in China

Taobao.com A fake Apple Watch that appears on Chinese online marketplace Taobao.com.

Fake Apple Watches have gone on sale in China. Devices that look much like Apple’s new luxury product, but cost a lot less, are all over the Chinese online marketplace Taobao, the Financial Times reports.

Some of the watches on sale look nearly identical to the Apple Watch. Have a look on the Alibaba-owned e-commerce site. The real knock-off goods start at around 259 Yen, which is the equivalent of about £1.40. The best copy, however, would set you back around 3,000 Yen. That’s about £15.

Funnily enough, the makers produce rip-offs of the Apple Sport (entry level) and the more expensive gold version, the Edition, but don’t distinguish between them in terms of price.

The Chinese versions have come out before the real Apple Watch, which was unveiled by Tim Cook on Monday and will officially launch in nine countries on April 24. In the UK, the basic version starts at just under £300. The steel watches and gold devices are much more.

The FT notes that it highlights China’s manufacturing speed and also the casual nature of counterfeiters, who don’t seem to care at all. They display Apple logos without concern.

Business Insider reported that Chinese companies were hawking fake Apple Watches at CES last month. They might run a weird version of Android rather than iOS, but some appear to just tell the time, with no software whatsoever.

