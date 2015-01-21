Someone Just Bought This Fake Apple Watch Prototype For $260 On EBay

The Apple Watch will probably launch sometime over the next few months, but it looks like at least one Apple fan was eager enough to pay $US260 for a sketchy-looking “prototype.”

A so-called Apple Watch prototype just sold for $US260 on Tuesday morning, Cult of Mac reported. The seller of the watch claims that he or she got it from a cousin that works at Apple, saying that it’s “brand new and works perfectly.”

Here’s what the back of the watch that just sold on eBay looks like:

But, if there’s anything we learned at this years Consumer Electronics Show, it’s that its extremely easy to create a fake Apple Watch. A few companies in the Shenzen section of the showroom floor displayed their own take on the Apple Watch — one of which looks a lot like the “prototype” that just sold on eBay.

Here’s the Apple Watch knockoff Business Insider’s Jay Yarow saw at CES:

We’d suggest waiting for the real thing, which is likely coming in March, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman. We don’t know much about how much different models will cost, but the watch will start at $US350.

