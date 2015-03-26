This is what happens when you pretend to be an Apple Store employee and recommend Microsoft products

Apple Store employees are famed for their friendly, helpful demeanour. But if you were in a store at the same time as pranksters from NelkFimz, you might get a very different impression. The YouTubers have released a video showing their latest prank at the Cupertino company’s expense: Pretending to be Apple Store employees and issuing some very unconventional advice.

It all starts out very normally — a customer enquires with a shop assistant about the new iPhone.

But he doesn’t expect the response: “Honestly , I wouldn’t get an iPhone, no. Maybe a Microsoft or a Samsung or something like that… you don’t want an Apple product.”





Another customer asks about the iPad Air. “Don’t tell anyone I said, but they’re really bad,” he’s told. “Honestly, I’d sell it, and go Microsoft.”





But before long, an actual employee turns up, leaving the impostor with one course of action…





…he “quits.”





Here’s the full video:

