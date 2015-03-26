This is what happens when you pretend to be an Apple Store employee and recommend Microsoft products

Rob Price

Apple Store employees are famed for their friendly, helpful demeanour. But if you were in a store at the same time as pranksters from NelkFimz, you might get a very different impression. The YouTubers have released a video showing their latest prank at the Cupertino company’s expense: Pretending to be Apple Store employees and issuing some very unconventional advice.

It all starts out very normally — a customer enquires with a shop assistant about the new iPhone.

Screen Shot 2015 03 25 at 12.47.19 apple store prankNelkFilmz/YouTube

But he doesn’t expect the response: “Honestly , I wouldn’t get an iPhone, no. Maybe a Microsoft or a Samsung or something like that… you don’t want an Apple product.”

Screen Shot 2015 03 25 at 12.49.18 apple store prankNelkFilmz/YouTube



Another customer asks about the iPad Air. “Don’t tell anyone I said, but they’re really bad,” he’s told. “Honestly, I’d sell it, and go Microsoft.”

Screen Shot 2015 03 25 at 12.51.52 apple store prankNelkFilmz/YouTube



But before long, an actual employee turns up, leaving the impostor with one course of action…

Screen Shot 2015 03 25 at 12.52.55 apple store prankNelkFilmz/YouTube



…he “quits.”

Mar 25, 2015 12:56 prank apple storePlay GIFNelkFilmz/YouTube



Here’s the full video:

NOW WATCH: How Every Square Foot Of An Apple Store Is Designed To Make You Spend More Money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.