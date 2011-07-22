This Employee At The Fake Chinese Apple Store Loves His Job

Photo: BirdAbroad
Two days ago, a blogger’s pictures of a fake Chinese Apple Store circulated around the Internet, sparking lots of curiosity.The Wall Street Journal managed to speak to one of the store’s employees on the phone, and here’s some of the interesting takeaways from that conversation:
- The store is definitely not an authorised Apple reseller.
- The store sells genuine Apple products at the prices listed on Apple’s website.
- The staff that the blogger spoke to in person appeared to believe they were employees of Apple, but the employee on the phone phone definitely did not think so.
- He said, “It doesn’t make much of a difference for us whether we’re authorised [resellers] or not. I just care that what I sell every day are authentic Apple products, and that our customers don’t come back to me to complain about the quality of the products.”
- The employee seemed quite prideful about the store: “”I think in Yunnan, our store should be one of the best in terms of scale and the level of professionalism.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.