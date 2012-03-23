A Fake Android Store That Sells Fake iPhones Pops Up In China

Photo: @BRIANGLUCROFT

The counterfeiting just doesn’t stop in China.A Google Android store has been spotted on the wild in the Guangdong province by an expat blogger, according The Next Web Asia.



Ironically, Chinese hackers have been too busy replicating the country’s preferred smartphone, so this Android store actually sells fake iPhones instead. That’s two major brand counterfeiting under one roof!

According to the blogger, the Chinese characters under the Android branding translates to “Celebrities Smartphone Experience Store,” giving this overall situation a bigger laugh and confusion.

If this is China’s answer to selling fake iPhones without setting up shop for fake Apple stores, the plan is pretty damn genius.

