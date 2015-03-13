A futurist lays out a wild vision for the future of work -- here's what your career could look like in 2025

Faith Popcorn’s Brain Reserve Will there be young women like Jessica a decade from now?

Futurist Faith Popcorn predicts that technology will no longer be a tool for humanity in 2025, but part of us — not to mention our coworkers.

In 10 years, she thinks robots will have replaced one-third of jobs currently in existence in the developed world, and governments will need to enforce a Disemployment Tax to keep humans employed.

Rather than having an office job at a single company, she believes the typical adult will have jobs at multiple companies simultaneously and will work from home. They may even take vacations in virtual reality.

Popcorn, who runs the marketing consulting firm BrainReserve, gave a presentation detailing her vision in January at the PureMatter Thinkathon, a marketing conference sponsored by IBM.

A BrainReserve representative tells Business Insider that the presentation is used as the impetus for a marketing conversation with clients. “‘The Future of Work’ slides represent the distant future of work,” the rep says. “A key component of BrainReserve’s methodology is backcasting — laying out a view of the future and then working backwards to help clients make sense of the world/their customers in the nearer future (i.e., the present, next five years, seven years) and helping them plan accordingly.”

Many of the ideas seem outlandish in 2015, but Popcorn previously made some insightful predictions in her 1992 book “The Popcorn Report.” For example, she was spot-on back in ’92 about computers replacing newspapers, with advertisements targeted to the reader.

So maybe the career as we know it will be nearly extinct by 2025, and Apple will replace iPhones with embeddable arm chips. Who knows?

Here’s the full presentation:

The Future Of Work from Faith Popcorn’s BrainReserve

