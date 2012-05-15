European Markets Close Deep In The Red

Political turmoil in Greece and the spectre of a resulting Greek exit from the eurozone halted the end of last week’s short term rally as European indices slid further into the red to finish Monday trading.



The Spanish IBEX led losses in Europe today, falling 2.66%.

The DAX held strongest of the major indices, but still ended down 1.79% at the close.

The FTSE fell 1.83% and the CAC 40 dropped 2.11% to round out the losses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.