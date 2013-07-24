Take A Look Around Faith Hill And Tim McGraw's $20 Million Tennessee Farm

Liz O'Connor
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw at the American Country Music Awards

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are selling their Franklin, Tennessee estate for a hefty $20 million.

Located nearly 30 miles outside of Nashville, the property is a haven of natural beauty and solitude. The 750+ acres are home to rolling pastures, fields, ponds, and spring-fed creeks. There are also four different residences. 

According to Zillow, the superstar duo originally bought the two distinct chunks of land that make up the property in November of 2001 for $13.8 million.

Welcome to Beechwood Hall, currently owned by country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

The property is made up of two adjoining farms that are now part of the same piece of land. Before they were united, one property belonged to country music legend Hank Williams.

The main home, originally built in 1856, is a 6,856-square-foot antebellum beauty overlooking most of the property.

Although the main house may need a little TLC, the 20-by-40-foot front hall is perfect for making a dramatic entrance down the sweeping staircase.

The wood-paneled library features floor-to-ceiling windows with huge glass panes.

There's also a second home on the property - a renovated 3,330-square-foot log-style home with three bedrooms and four bathrooms where Hill and McGraw presumably spent most of their time.

While the exterior retains its log charm, the interior of the home has been completely renovated and updated.

The kitchen is simple yet beautiful, channeling a shabby-chic feel.

The master bedroom is spacious and newly decorated but keeps a rustic feel.

This house also features a screened-in back porch that's just perfect for strumming your guitar and writing those multi-platinum country albums.

From the porch (and from most other places on the property) you can enjoy a view like this.

The property also has a massive 12-stall barn.

There are a variety of smaller residences also on the property.

Presumably these guest cottages were used by visiting friends, family or staff.

We wonder what the property's new owner will do with these smaller houses.

Did we mention there's a whole lot of gorgeous land? Anyone would be lucky to live here.

