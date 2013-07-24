Take A Look Around Faith Hill And Tim McGraw's $20 Million Tennessee Farm

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are selling their Franklin, Tennessee estate for a hefty $20 million.



Located nearly 30 miles outside of Nashville, the property is a haven of natural beauty and solitude. The 750+ acres are home to rolling pastures, fields, ponds, and spring-fed creeks. There are also four different residences.

According to Zillow, the superstar duo originally bought the two distinct chunks of land that make up the property in November of 2001 for $13.8 million.

