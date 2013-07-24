Take A Look Around Faith Hill And Tim McGraw's $20 Million Tennessee Farm

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are selling their Franklin, Tennessee estate for a hefty $20 million.
Located nearly 30 miles outside of Nashville, the property is a haven of natural beauty and solitude. The 750+ acres are home to rolling pastures, fields, ponds, and spring-fed creeks. There are also four different residences.
According to Zillow, the superstar duo originally bought the two distinct chunks of land that make up the property in November of 2001 for $13.8 million.
The property is made up of two adjoining farms that are now part of the same piece of land. Before they were united, one property belonged to country music legend Hank Williams.
The main home, originally built in 1856, is a 6,856-square-foot antebellum beauty overlooking most of the property.
Although the main house may need a little TLC, the 20-by-40-foot front hall is perfect for making a dramatic entrance down the sweeping staircase.
There's also a second home on the property - a renovated 3,330-square-foot log-style home with three bedrooms and four bathrooms where Hill and McGraw presumably spent most of their time.
While the exterior retains its log charm, the interior of the home has been completely renovated and updated.
This house also features a screened-in back porch that's just perfect for strumming your guitar and writing those multi-platinum country albums.
