Faith And Uphill Battles Could Make Jeremy Lin The NBA's Tim Tebow

Photo: AP Images

Everybody loves an underdog. And thanks to leading the New York Knicks to back-to-back wins for the first time in a month, Jeremy Lin has given his previously hopeless franchise a reinvigorated fanbase.WATCH VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS OF JEREMY LIN



But there is more to Jeremy Lin than just being an undrafted Asian-American point guard out of Harvard. He is also a devout Christian that has previously declared that he plays for the glory of God and someday hopes to be a pastor.

And based on his post-game interview last night, like Tim Tebow, Lin is not afraid to bring his faith to the forefront.

When asked about his struggles early in his career and becoming a star in New York, Lin responded by saying that he is “just very thankful to Jesus Christ, [his] Lord and saviour .”

Lin and Tebow are not the first athletes to make their faith a key component of their athletic persona. But if Lin, another unconventional player fighting an uphill battle against haters and doubters, continues his spectacular play in The World’s Most Famous Arena, the NBA may soon experience their own Tebowmania. And the fans are already calling it “Linsanity.”

