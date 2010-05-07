Alleged Times Square Bomber Was A Broke Financial Analyst With His MBA

Faisal Shahzad, the allegedly failed Times Square bomber, failed at being a finance hot shot.



After getting an MBA and working as an analyst for three years, he still couldn’t make the payments on his house or sell it, and it was getting foreclosed on, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Shahzad got his MBA in Finance from Bridgeport University (it took him 5 years because he took one or two classes per semester) in 2005 and then started working as a financial analyst for Elizabeth Arden, a makeup company, for a small 3,500-employee consulting/marketing firm, Affinion Group, in 2006.

His job sounds incredibly boring for an MBA with “more than 7 years of diversified experience with Fortune 500 Companies in accounting, budgeting, financial analysis.” Affion, where Shahzad was a memo-writing, commission projecting analyst, helps larger companies offer royalty point programs and runs a leisure travel agency. (Shahzad’s resume, which describes his job in more detail, is below.)

But apparently he was a dedicated worker anyway.

“He definitely was very regimented and cared very much about what he did,” said Timothy Dileo, 43, of Norwalk, who told the Wall Street Journal he worked with Shahzad at Affinion for a year and a half.

“He was always a very nice person,” he said, but he never talked about his personal life. Shahzad left Affinion on his own in June 2009 and as far as we know, didn’t start working anywhere else.

So he worked hard, got an education, and was still “financially bankrupt,” according to investigators looking into his crime. A bomber doesn’t get any sympathy votes, but otherwise we might feel sorry for him.

Except here are some even unluckier folks who didn’t end up bombing a public hot spot. They won the lottery then went broke.

Faisal Shahzad Resume, CV



