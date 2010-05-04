Feds Arrest US Citizen Faisal Shahzad In Connection With Attempted Times Square Bombing

After initially dismissing the possibility that the attempted Times Square car bombing was a potential case of internetional terrorism, the Feds have made an arrest.



NYT:

Federal agents and police detectives arrested a Connecticut man, a naturalized United States citizen from Pakistan, shortly before midnight Monday for driving a car bomb into Times Square on Saturday evening in what turned out to be an unsuccessful attack, Justice Department officials announced.

The man, Faisal Shahzad, 30, was believed to have recently bought the 1993 Nissan Pathfinder that was found loaded with gasoline, propane, fireworks and fertiliser in the heart of Times Square, a person briefed on the investigation said.

Shahzad was caught attempting to board a plane to Dubai.

