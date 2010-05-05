OH PLEASE: CNN Anchors Wonder If Times Square Bombing Suspect Was Stressed From Being Foreclosed On

Turns out that Times Square bombing suspect Faisal Shahzad was upset because his home was being foreclosed on. Boohoo. Here’s an idea: next time, try not being an (alleged) terrorist.



“It can confirmed that his house has been foreclosed in recent years. I mean, one would have to imagine that brought a lot of pressure and a lot of heartache on that family.”

“Yeah, she said July of 2009 they left and then shortly after that they changed the locks on the home…“

The video of the sympathizing CNN anchors is absurd. Click below to watch it on Real Clear Politics.

Photo: CNN

