It takes the average person 1 minute to solve this fairytale puzzle. Can you find the hidden dragon?

Gabbi Shaw
Sugar & LoafVery ‘Game of Thrones.’

St. David’s Day, Wales’ national holiday, is on March 1.

To celebrate, Sugar & Loaf, a Wales-based company dedicated to helping people find their ideal vacation cabin or farmhouse, designed an appropriately Welsh-themed brainteaser.

According to them, it should take you around one minute to find the red dragon that’s peeking out from behind a castle turret.

Ready?

Here’s the puzzle.

Castle brainteaserSugar & LoafThe brainteaser.

It’s a tricky one.

Can you spot it?

The clock is ticking …

Maybe you need a hint.

The mythical beast is located somewhere in the bottom right corner of the image.

Keep scrolling.

Ready for the answer?

OK, here’s the solved puzzle.

Castle new brain teaser skitch solvedSugar & LoafFound it!

How long did it take you?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.