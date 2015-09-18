A team of artists created modern fairy tales based on the dreams of kids with cancer

Jonathan Diaz had a simple idea: photograph children acting out their dreams. But his subjects are no ordinary kids — they’re all cancer patients, too.

Diaz takes snapshots of the children and photoshops them into fantastical settings. The project, called Anything Can Be, has now been turned into an anthology of modern fairy tales called “True Heroes.” Teaming up with several authors, the book takes each child’s dream and turns it into a mini story.

Scroll through to see the inspirational tributes to these children and their wildest dreams.

