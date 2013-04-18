FAIRWAY GOES PUBLIC: Here's Why It's Different Than All Other Supermarkets

New York City-based Fairway Market went public today, raising nearly $160 million to continue its regional expansion plans.



Consumers are mad about the supermarket chain, which started out as a mum-and-pop produce stand 78 years ago and has grown to a dozen locations in the tri-state area.

The company opened a store on the Upper East Side in late 2011, and we stopped by to speak with Howie Glickberg, the founder’s grandson and current vice chairman of development, and his son Dan, who joined the family business after graduating from college.

The Glickbergs let us in on some company secrets, from how they keep their produce fresh to the logistics of stocking stores in some of the busiest parts of Manhattan.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

