Fairfield Named Funds After Piedrahita Mansions

Fairfield Greenwich Group partner Andres Piedrahita named two of the firm’s Madoff-powered funds after his houses, a source says. Not that he has a big ego or anything.



“Chester” was named after Andres’ house in London (Chester Square) and “Irongate” was named for Andres’ house in Spain (Puerto de Hierra). Andres’ original firm (before they merged with FGG) was called Littlestone Associates, named for the Spanish translation of Piedrahita.

We assume that “piedrahita” does not also connote the more figurative “little stones,” because Andres appears to have some pretty big ones.

