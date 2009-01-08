Fairfield Greenwich Suspends Fees On Madoff Ponzi Funds

As you can see from the following Fairfield Sentry and Fairfield Sigma fund updates, Fairfield Greenwich Group is working hard to salvage clients a few pennies on the dollar. Clients will also no doubt appreciate that the firm has voluntarily elected to waive its fees on the fictitious assets until further notice.



