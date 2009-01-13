Superlawyer David Boies Targets Fairfield Greenwich

The lawsuits keep piling up at Fairfield G. This time, the antagonist is super-lawyer David Boies, whose clients have included Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Microsoft and more recently Hank Greenberg, ex-AIG.



Bloomberg: “Most, if not all, of the assets of the plaintiff class had invested with defendants were stolen through the Madoff Ponzi scheme,” Boies wrote in the complaint. “These losses could have been avoided if defendants had fulfilled their duties” and “if they had adequately investigated and monitored Madoff.”

Two trusts and a holding company based in the Cayman Islands and Carlos Gauch of Mexico sued on behalf of investors in the Fairfield Sentry Fund. It’s the third suit filed against Fairfield Greenwich since Madoff was arrested on Dec. 11, after he allegedly said he’d been running a $50 billion Ponzi scheme. Another class-action, or group, suit was filed in Manhattan federal court by a Los Angeles-based retirement trust on Jan. 8.

