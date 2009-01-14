Fairfield Greenwich Group Sex Scandal

We’ve heard a lot about the Noel daughters but not so much about the Noel sons-in-law (one of whom, Andrés Piedrahita, is a partner at Fairfield Greenwich Group). That could be changing.



We received a very provocative note from an anonymous reader alleging all sorts of sex-related improprieties.

We have attempted to verify them but so far have been unable to.

The reader tells us that the Noel sons-in-law were well known as ladies men in multiple cities through which they traveled. We’ve got no information about which of the the five sons-in-law allegedly had the caddish reputations.

Allegedly, the interest in the ladies didn’t stop at the office door. From the reader:

“Supposedly, this alleged activity extended into office hours,”culminating with stern warnings from FGG’s Head of IT to cease viewing internet porn sites in the offices as it was causing the FGG servers to crash.”

We placed calls and emails to Noel and FGG spokespeople to attempt to confirm or debunk these allegations. We’re waiting to hear back from the personal rep. The FGG rep declined to comment. (If you have any information, please send! [email protected])

Bonus fun fact: The same reader says that one of the Noel daughters dated Patrick Ewing while they were both at Georgetown. “I have no idea,” says Ewing’s rep.

See Also: David Boies Takes On Fairfield Greenwich

Walter Noel’s Wife: We’re Not Rich

Walter Noel Son-In-Law’s Christmas Plea: Stop Attacking Us





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.