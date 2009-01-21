Fairfield Greenwich Finally Ordered To Preserve Documents

It was a freezing holiday weekend both weather-wise and document-wise for Fairfield Greenwich Group.



David Boies‘s office tells us that the firm’s “obligation to preserve documents” has finally been “ordered by the court.” Boies, you’ll remember, became famous for winning the antitrust suit against Microsoft as the DOJ’s chief prosecutor, and he is now representing investors in one of the three class action suits against FGG. According to the complaint, the investors wouldn’t be out their money if the FFG folks had “adequately investigated and monitored Madoff.”

But we hear that a previous request for such document preservation was ignored—when it was filed by Lovell, Stewart, a firm representing investors who filed the first class action suit against FGG.

