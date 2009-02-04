Fairfield Greenwhich Was "Auditor Shopping" -- Markopolos

Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos detailed his suspicions about Madoff feeder Fairfield Greenwhich Group in his Congressional testimony (see excerpts below).



Markopolos notes that FGG used three different auditors in three years and suggests that FGG was “auditor shopping.” He also describes an interview with FGG’s head of risk management in 2007 in which FGG could not provide satisfactory answers to Markopolos’ questions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.