An Ex-Lehman Exec Is Selling His Connecticut Waterfront Mansion For $US65 Million

Former Lehman Brothers co-Chief Operating Officer Bradley Jack’s Connecticut home was almost sold at a municipal auction. Luckily for him, the property was spared, and now it’s on sale for $US65 million, says Curbed.

This 20-acre estate has everything — swimming pool, tennis court, 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms … we could go on.

But you should check it out instead.

Nicholas H. Fingley Real Estate has the listing.

