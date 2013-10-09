An Ex-Lehman Exec Is Selling His Connecticut Waterfront Mansion For $US65 Million

Linette Lopez
Fairfield Lehman houseNicholas H. Fingelly Real Estate

Former Lehman Brothers co-Chief Operating Officer Bradley Jack’s Connecticut home was almost sold at a municipal auction. Luckily for him, the property was spared, and now it’s on sale for $US65 million, says Curbed.

This 20-acre estate has everything — swimming pool, tennis court, 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms … we could go on.

But you should check it out instead.

Nicholas H. Fingley Real Estate has the listing.

This is your lovely front yard.

The water.

The grand entrance.

Living room

Dining room

Rec room

Kitchen

Lovely staircase.

A bright bedroom.

This looks like it's for the kids.

Den (man cave, if you're so inclined).

The pool (in case you like your water with chlorine).

