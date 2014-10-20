Fairfax Media And Ten Network Shares Surge On Reports Of A Potential Merger

Greg Hywood. Photo: Getty

Shares in Fairfax Media and Network Ten surged today following a report the two have had initial discussions on a merger.

The Australian newspaper reported that such a merger would create a group with revenues of $2.5 billion.

A Fairfax spokesman said the media industry was a dynamic one and that no one meeting had more status than any other one.

The Australian said Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood met with Ten’s Hamish Mclenannan.

Mining Magnate Gina Rinehart, a major shareholder in Fairfax, has a 10% stake in Ten and intends to keep it despite plans to step down from the network’s board.

Fairfax shares were up 2.56% to $0.80 and Ten as up 3.41% to $0.212.

(Disclosure: Fairfax Media owns 100% of Allure Media, the publisher of Business Insider Australia.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.