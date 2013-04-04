Fairfax Is Shuffling The Furniture Again

Fairfax’s latest profitability plan has been outed.

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty

In its ongoing attempt to strip the fat from the business, Fairfax has opted to reshuffle the deck in the company to streamline its operations.

Under the new arrangements, Fairfax will consolidate into five business units:

• Australian Publishing Media: including SMH, The Age, AFR, Fairfax Regional Media, Metro News and FCN NSW.

• Domain: including the digital and print sides of the Domain business along with the relevant Metro News team

• Digital Ventures: including Stayz, RSVP, TenderLink and other business ventures.

• Fairfax Radio

• Fairfax New Zealand

A variety of executive roles are also on the chopping block.

Read more about the Fairfax changes here.

Disclosure: Business Insider’s parent, Allure Media, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.