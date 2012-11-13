Here's The Winning Run From Mexico's Insane Urban Downhill Bike Race

Taxco, in southern Mexico, is home to an especially frightening sort of cycling race: the urban downhill.The course includes jumps, alleys, tight corners, and a lot of stairs.



Winner Brendan Fairclough did it all in under four and a half minutes.

The 24-year-old British rider’s winning run was filmed via helmet cam by an equally daring biker trailing him. Check it out:



