Some employers may be free to enforce mandatory employee vaccinations against COVID-19, the Fair Work Ombudsman says.

The Ombudsman has provided tier lists indicating how likely those rules are to be “lawful and reasonable”.

Unions and business groups have called for further clarity, as the guidelines are not ironclad guarantees of legality.

Australian businesses have woken to new Fair Work Ombudsman advice on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, providing the strongest indication yet that some employers will be able legally enforce jabs among their workforce.

But not every workplace is set to meet the “lawful and reasonable” threshold required to enact those policies, with private office workers unlikely to face the same infection risks as essential retail staff.

In new advice shared Thursday night, the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) provided guidance to businesses hoping to drive inoculation among staff.

“In some cases, employers may be able to require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the FWO said.

The guidance does not constitute an overarching right to enforce those policies, with unions and business groups calling for extra clarity and the input of public health experts.

Four tiers of employee vaccinations

There is no uniform legal right for businesses to enforce those measures, with the FWO outlining four risk profile ‘tiers’ which it says may determine an employer’s ability to mandate vaccination.

The tier system, first outlined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week, starts with workers who are likely to encounter COVID-19 positive individuals in the course of their regular duties.

These include hotel quarantine and border workers, many of whom are already required to be vaccinated under state and territory orders.

Tier 2 includes workers who face those particularly vulnerable to severe illness, including health care and aged care workers. The National Cabinet has agreed COVID-19 vaccination will become mandatory for all residential aged care workers from mid-September.

Tier 3 includes public-facing roles, like essential retail staff and those providing other services exempt from most lockdown restrictions.

Tier 4 workers are those who “have minimal face-to-face interaction as part of their normal employment duties,” including employees who can work from home.

Major exceptions will apply

Those tiers alone will not guarantee the legality of mandatory vaccination orders.

In circumstances where there is no local community outbreak of COVID-19, it may be less reasonable for employers to enforce Tier 3 vaccinations, the FWO said.

Employees who seek COVID-19 vaccination under those measures must also be compensated for travel time, and provided time off without pay if they are directed to receive the jab during usual working hours.

Employers must comply with all pre-existing contracts, awards, and agreements.

Vaccine recipients must also be enabled to take sick or annual leave after their jab, should they have minor side effects.

Crucially, businesses should consider anti-discrimination laws before putting any mandatory vaccine measure into effect, the FWO said.

“A term that is contrary to anti-discrimination laws isn’t enforceable,” the new guidelines state.

Employers should consider legitimate medical or religious reasons not to have the jab, and determine if those employees are eligible for “alternative work arrangements” which may put them in lower risk tiers.

In a telling assessment of the nation’s vaccine rollout, businesses are also advised that local jab availability will play into the “lawful and reasonable” equation.

Crucially, all of that guidance does not constitute a bulletproof guarantee of legality.

“Employers should exercise caution if they’re considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory in their workplace and get their own legal advice,” the FWO said.

Unions, business groups say public health experts should call the shots

The introduction of those tier lists will provide some guidance to firms like food manufacturer SPC, which has defended its push to enforce vaccination among its staff.

Prominent industrial relations barrister Ian Neil SC yesterday voiced his opinion that there would be no legal impediments to employers who enact reasonable mandatory vaccine policies.

Yet the largely hands-off update has been criticised by the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), whose secretary Sally McManus said the guidance doesn’t provide enough clarity for businesses or workers.

“You can see why it’s not a clear right for employers, because circumstances change,” McManus told ABC’s “News Breakfast” Friday morning.

“You’re in a hotspot, or you’re not. The risk changes all the time… It’s a recipe in the workplace for conflict, and we don’t want conflict over this issue.”

Clarity over mandatory vaccine drives should come from public health experts, not the Fair Work Ombudsman, employers, and the courts, McManus said.

No jab, no job? @sallymcmanus tells @LisaMillar that could be a recipe for conflict.



"It should be public health experts, not individual employers, not politicians, deciding whether or not people have to have the vaccine for work." pic.twitter.com/3YlbUApRhW — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) August 12, 2021

In a joint statement with the ACTU, the Business Council of Australia agreed that overarching decisions on mandatory vaccinations should be based on public health advice.

“Employers and unions recognise that for a small number of high-risk workplaces there may be a need for all workers in a workplace to be vaccinated to protect community health and safety,” the statement reads.

“These are serious decisions that should not be left to individual employers and should only be made following public health advice based on risk and medical evidence.”

Public debate over mandatory vaccination measures is likely to continue as the nation creeps towards the 70% vaccination target agreed to by National Cabinet, at which point certain pandemic-era restrictions could dissipate.

As of Wednesday, 24.3% of the eligible adult population has been fully vaccinated. 46% have received at least one dose.