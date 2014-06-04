Fair Work Commission Gives Australia's Lowest Paid An Extra $18.70 A Week

Australia’s lowest paid workers just got a pay rise.

The Fair Work Commission has just handed them an increase in the full-time minimum wage of $18.70 per week to $640.90. The increase is 3% on the previous $622.20.

The ACTU was seeking a $27 per week increase, but the employer side pushed for $8.50. In its submission federal Government argued that any increase should be mitigated by the fact it plans to abolish the carbon tax, believing it will save workers $550 per annum.

The decision affects around 1.5 million full-time workers.

