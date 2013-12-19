Teacher Suspended Over Viral Video Showing Him Screaming At A Special Needs Student

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A teacher in New Jersey has been suspended for reportedly berating a special needs student in his classroom, Fair Lawn Patch reports.

The tirade was caught on camera by someone else in the classroom and posted to YouTube, where has about 20,000 views.

The video shows the teacher saying to the student: “Shut your mouth. Don’t you ever for one second in your life think that you’re going to tell me anything. … You’re my goddamn student. You get that? I’m your teacher. Don’t ever tell me what to do.”

He ended his rant by saying, “Now go cry to your counselor.”

Fair Lawn High School has not identified the man in the video, but Patch reports that he is a special education teacher.

News 12 in New Jersey reports that there have been other complaints about this teacher’s behaviour. One parent told the news station that the teacher told his daughter to “shut up, she asks too many questions and he doesn’t want to hear her voice anymore.”

The teacher also used to be a coach, but resigned suddenly in 2008. School district sources told News 12 that it was because he was accused of kicking a student.

