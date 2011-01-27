Given the amount of startup activity we’ve been witnessing the past couple years in the web space, we are in for a bunch of strikeouts this year. We should not avoid talking about failure.



Words like roadkill and deadpool should be avoided at all costs. But I sure hope that the lessons that were learned will be shared with respect and restraint.

My friend Roger Ehrenberg has a great post on this today. Please go give it a read.

I’ll end with the comment I left on Roger’s post:

in the VC business, if you hit .300, you are doing well. if you hit .400, you are going to the hall of fame. but it is how you behave when you strike out that defines your reputation.

no throwing bats :)

This post originally appeared at A VC.

