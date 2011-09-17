FAILING INTO TV: Football Analysts Who Stunk At Their NFL Jobs

Photo: YouTube
Listening to former NFL players and coaches talk football on TV can be enlightening for viewers.But at the end of the day, many of these analysts are on TV for one reason — they couldn’t hack it as players, coaches, or executives in the NFL.
Jim Mora Jr. took the Atlanta Falcons to the NFC Championship game in 2004.
But after that he went 20-28 in two seasons with the Falcons and a one-season debacle with the Seahawks.
He now does studio work for the NFL Network.
Herm had a great performance on HBO's Hard Knocks when he was coaching the Chiefs in 2007.
Unfortunately the on-field success didn't follow. He went 15-34 in three seasons in Kansas City.
Now he talks NFL football seemingly around the clock on ESPN.
Mangini was hailed as the 'Man-genius' in his first season as Jets coach.
But New York fired him in 2008. Then Cleveland fired him in 2010.
Now he talks football on a variety of ESPN shows.
Millen is widely regarded as the worst GM ever. The Lions went 31-84 from 2000-08 when he was in charge.
His greatest hits include drafting three wide receivers in the first round in four years.
After being fired from the NFL Network a few months ago, he now works as a college football colour guy from ESPN.
It's probably unfair to say Lombardi was a failure since Al Davis makes the decisions in Oakland.
In addition, the Raiders made a Super Bowl when he was the team's top executive from 1999-2007.
But the last four years he was in charge, the team had an embarrassing record of 15-49.
He now does some studio work for NFL Network, and writes for NFL.com.
The fullback was a fan-favourite in New Orleans.
But the Saints decided not to resign him in August, so he bolted to TV.
He works for the NFL Network.
Mike Ditka traded his entire draft for Ricky Williams before running the Saints into the ground (ESPN)
Ditka was an NFL coaching legend with the Bears in the 80s.
But his comeback with the Saints from 1997-1999 was a disaster. He won six games, six games, and three games.
Now he yells things at other former NFLers on Sunday NFL Countdown.
Casserly worked as an executive for both the Redskins and the Texans before moving to TV in 2006.
He 'resigned' from both jobs after underwhelming tenures.
He now works for CBS.
Mariucci was considered one of the great coaches in football when he with with the 49ers.
His time in Detroit was less spectacular. He went 15-28 before being fired in 2005.
He's now one of the NFL Network's big guns.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.