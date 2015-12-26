10 epically failed TV spinoffs that should have worked

NBC ‘Friends’ fans should have followed him over to ‘Joey,’ but they didn’t.

Spinoffs aren’t always a bad idea. If a show is doing well, it’s logical to networks and studios that a related series would be a draw for viewers.

But despite the research and talent involved, creating a hit isn’t always that predictable, to the chagrin of executives.

The TV graveyard is full of failed spinoffs that should have been hits. And for every “Better Call Saul” that’s chugging along fine, there are many spinoffs that never capture the glory of their predecessors.

Here’s a look at 10 of those failed TV spinoffs that really should have done better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.