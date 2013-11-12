The Worst Starbucks Product Flops Of All Time

After decades of domination in the coffee market, Starbucks is now entering brand new territory with the launch of 1,000 tea bars over the next five years.

The company has clearly had success introducing hundreds of new drinks and other coffee products over the years. But along the way, Starbucks has also had its fair share of flops.

Carbonated coffee, liquid chocolate and a brief foray into the magazine industry are a few of Starbucks’ ventures that have failed.

Melody Overton, a Seattle attorney who runs the blog StarbucksMelody.com, helped us compile some of the most notable failures in the company’s 42-year history. She originally posted a list of flops on Quora.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.